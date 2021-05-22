Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.78.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

