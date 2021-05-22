Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

