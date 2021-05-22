Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 13,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $231.24. 2,601,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

