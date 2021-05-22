Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $53.82. 1,239,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,579. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

