Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.80. 666,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.38 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

