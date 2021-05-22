Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,946 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of INMD traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $80.05. 627,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit