Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,946 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of INMD traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $80.05. 627,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

