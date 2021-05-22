Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Extendicare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.18.

EXE stock opened at C$8.05 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$720.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

