Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $424,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.