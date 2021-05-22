Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,868 shares of company stock worth $3,396,805 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 762,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

