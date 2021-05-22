FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.30.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $114.92 and a 12-month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

