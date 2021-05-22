Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £100

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 9,724 ($127.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,228.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,820.31. The stock has a market cap of £21.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,758 ($127.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.