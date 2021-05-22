Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $43,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.37. 5,431,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,739. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

