Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,940 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $59,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701,596. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

