Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $85.71 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Firo has a market capitalization of $85.71 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $7.21 or 0.00018832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,278.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.19 or 0.06178921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $659.03 or 0.01721683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00457364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00161870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.01 or 0.00627000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00450987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00386367 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,889,538 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

