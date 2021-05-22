First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,922. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $6,398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 240.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 172,680 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.