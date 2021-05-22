First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

TSE:FR opened at C$21.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.51. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.50. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.39 and a twelve month high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$152.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.7407088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total transaction of C$430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,399,480. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total transaction of C$578,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,065. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,002.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.