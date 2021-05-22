First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.35 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.19. 940,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,072. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

