First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after buying an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,387. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $252.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

