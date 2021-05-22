First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.14. 221,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $613.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.