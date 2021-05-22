First National Trust Co Has $802,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.88. 3,019,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.