First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

IWO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.23. 565,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average of $295.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.33 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

