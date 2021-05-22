First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.86. 705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04.

