First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Shares Up 3.4%

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60. 11,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21.

