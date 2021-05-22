FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.87

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.87 and last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

