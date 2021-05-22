FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. 1,920,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

