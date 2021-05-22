Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

FSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of FSR opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit