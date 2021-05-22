Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

FSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of FSR opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

