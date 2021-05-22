Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.
NYSE FLR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 2,249,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
