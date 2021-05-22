Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 2,249,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

