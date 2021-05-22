Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of FWONK traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. 448,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.58 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

