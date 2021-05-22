Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRG. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.86.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.