Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195,619 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,865 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $72,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 20,823,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,670,854. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

