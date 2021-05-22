Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.48 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $135.48 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,867.49 or 0.99726497 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033130 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009202 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00093374 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
