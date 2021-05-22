Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.48 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $135.48 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,867.49 or 0.99726497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00093374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000134 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 356,722,313 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

