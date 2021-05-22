Fundamenta (FMTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $793,903.34 and approximately $1.64 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 59.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00408614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00191112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.00857959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,975,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,034 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

