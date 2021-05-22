Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $827,198.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00418221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00191553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.68 or 0.00849370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.