FY2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:CNO)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 273.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,952. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also: Market Perform

Earnings History and Estimates for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit