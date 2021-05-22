FY2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 273.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,952. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

