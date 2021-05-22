FY2021 EPS Estimates for Iberdrola, S.A. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%.
OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $61.52.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.
