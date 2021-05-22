FY2021 EPS Estimates for Iberdrola, S.A. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

