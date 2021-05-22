FY2021 EPS Estimates for Invesque Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Invesque in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

IVQ stock opened at C$3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.91. Invesque has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.52. The company has a market cap of C$195.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

