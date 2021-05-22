FY2021 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by G.Research (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

PRTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

