FY2025 EPS Estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 7.81%.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is -57.48%.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
