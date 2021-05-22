FY2025 EPS Estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is -57.48%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

