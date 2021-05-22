Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Game.com has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $244,111.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Game.com has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.66 or 0.00880305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

