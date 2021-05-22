Geeq (GEEQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $177,795.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $177,795.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001461 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00916400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00089721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

