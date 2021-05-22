Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. 83,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,002. Genesco has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $796.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

