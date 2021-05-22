Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Insider Kevin Herron Sells 2,500 Shares

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $131.43. 956,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.08 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $76.24 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $370,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.2% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.