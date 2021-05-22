Gordon S. Lee Sells 5,467 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 9th, Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,877. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $867,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

