Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $777,071.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00018833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00880720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.