Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 9.5%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.00. Approximately 983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.84.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $897.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gravity by 146.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gravity by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gravity by 45.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

