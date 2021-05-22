Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 663.10 ($8.66).

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 702.50 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 699.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 672.03. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.22%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

