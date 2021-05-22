Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 663.10 ($8.66).

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 702.50 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 699.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 672.03. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.22%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit