Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.31. 33,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 45,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

