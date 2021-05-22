Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.58

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.58 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 129.60 ($1.69). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 129.80 ($1.70), with a volume of 4,907,967 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

