Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.67. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 3,566 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth about $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth about $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth about $3,054,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.