Gs Investments Inc. Purchases 2,550 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2,040.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.